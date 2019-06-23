AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger, as well as his family and friends, were invited to a very special dinner with Gov. Greg Abbott at the Texas Governor’s Mansion on Saturday.

The University of Texas student and star athlete was joined by girlfriend Molly Parken and brother Jake Ehlinger, a UT walk-on.

Abbott shared a video to social media on Saturday evening showing the group playing beanbag game cornhole – unfortunately, on this shot, Ehlinger was way off from making it in the hole.

“Excuse the awful shot please,” Ehlinger posted on Twitter. “Had a great time at the Governor’s Mansion. Thanks for having us!”

“If only people knew how you were blasting the board with your throws,” Abbott responded.

At the very least, it was a good workout for Abbott’s dog, Peaches, who can be seen chasing the beanbag to the other side.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Tuskegee Airman who flew 142 WWII combat missions dies at 99

Kayakers spend their day cleaning up the San Marcos River

1 of 4 dogs missing from Austin Animal Center returned