AUSTIN, Texas — After Golden State lost game two of their playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 17, Kevin Durant said, "I'm Kevin Durant, you know who I am." It was a game in which KD was limited to 21 points.

Since then, KD has averaged 40 points in five playoff game wins, including a 50-point game in the playoff series clincher against the Clippers.

Afterwards, the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams were asked if they could've defended Durant differently.

"I mean he's Kevin Durant," said Beverley. "I promise we tried," said Williams. "We tried everything. We had several coverages, several different coverages for KD. They didn't work," said Beverley while laughing.

That was a candid response expressing their respect for KD.

We are witnessing KD's game evolve during these playoffs, evolve to a level of a certain former teammate of his head coach, Steve Kerr.

"There's this guy named Michael something," said Kerr. "Kevin's run this past couple of weeks has been off the charts. I've said it a few times this week -- he's the most skilled player on earth."

In his 12th NBA season at age 30, KD continues to elevate his game during the postseason.

There's no true method of defending Durant.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was asked about that after yesterday's loss in game one of their playoff series against the Warriors.

"You need to email me and tell me because I don't think everyone knows that -- he's shooting over players and he's one of the greatest players ever," said D'Antoni.

Yes, one of the greatest ever in NBA playoff history. After Sunday's 35-point performance against the Rockets, the Longhorn for life is now 11th all-time with nearly 3,900 points scored in playoff games -- one spot above Larry Bird.

In typical KD fashion, he's more concerned about beating his former Thunder buddy, James Harden, and the Rockets in game two on Tuesday night.

"We know he's going to try to impose his will on the game," said Durant. "We've got to step up a notch as well."

Brace yourselves, this series has seven games written all over it.