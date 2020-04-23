AUSTIN, Texas — While many top NFL prospects spend the weeks leading up to the draft looking ahead to what a pro future might hold, former University of Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson took a few moments to look back at his career with the Longhorns, before starting his career in the pros.

"All the memories in DKR, all the memories playing in front of great fans in Austin, Texas, are unbelievable. And those memories are things I'm going to have for the rest of my life," said Johnson.

Though he will carry around hundreds of Longhorn memories with him, he did single out one as his favorite on-field moment.

"Against TCU my junior year, when I dove and caught the touchdown on the post-route, that was a fun play," said Johnson. "The day after that was my birthday, and that was just a fun time for me, a fun season, and something that I really miss."

The memories on the field are just part of what the former Texas wideout will remember from his time on the 40 acres.

When asked what he learned about himself as a man during college, Johnson responded, "that I can get through a lot personally ... and also someone would pray to have your bad days, you know?"

"I think about my bad days, I'm hurt but I'm at the University of Texas, I'm a senior, I'm about to get my degree, I'm a captain on the team," Johnson went on to say, "it's all about perspective, I learned that you have to make the best of your situation and be thankful, and that's the main thing for football and for everything else."

