Giannis suffers major injury, Hawks tie series and today's other sports stories you need to know

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young was scratched prior to last night's Eastern Conference Game 4 due to a foot injury, but instead of a conquest for the Milwaukee Bucks, they now have a season that could be in jeopardy.

The Hawks dominated Tuesday night's game on their way to a 110-88 win, but the biggest story was Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffering what appeared to be a major knee injury.

As of writing we still don't know exactly what Antetokounmpo's injury is, the Bucks said last night, prior to tests, that he hyperextended his left knee. Some reports Wednesday morning suggest it could be much more serious, but we don't know that at this time.

With that, the series is now tied 2-2 as the stars on both teams are battling injuries.

On Locked On Today, host Peter Bukowski spoke with Locked On Hawks host Brad Rowland, who talked about what the Hawks were able to do to take control of the game, the significance of the injuries and speculation on who has the edge if the stars remain out.

"I think if you took out (Giannis and Trae Young) and neither of these guys play the rest of the series, it becomes kind of a coin flip," Rowland said on Locked On Today. "For me, the Hawks are the better team if you lose those two guys but then you factor in that Milwaukee has two home games left and maybe that levels it out."

Rowland said he believes the Hawks are deeper than the Bucks and have a bench that is performing at a higher level.

As we await word on Giannis' injury, we look ahead to Game 5, which will be in Milwaukee at 8:30 p.m. eastern on Thursday.

Over in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns will have another shot at closing out the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in Los Angeles for Game 6.

