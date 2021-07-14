Could baseball soon be done in Oakland? And, today's other sports stories you need to know

MLB's Rob Manfred said the Athletics' fate in Oakland will be decided soon with upcoming city council votes. Where would they go if they don't get the votes?

OAKLAND, Calif. — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday at All-Star Game festivities that the fate of the Athletics' future in Oakland will soon be decided.

The A's have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season.

The A's have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or other possible cities.

On Wednesday's Locked On Today podcast, Locked On A's host Jason Burke joined the show to talk about the ultimatum that Manfred proposed on Tuesday.

The Oakland City Council will vote on a non-binding terms sheet on July 20.

"This is a big vote that we've been waiting on for a couple of months," Burke said on Locked On Today. "If you see a 'yea' there's still a lot of hurdles. If it's a 'nay', it doesn't mean that baseball is dead in Oakland, but it's not the vote that you want."

“The Oakland process is at an end,” Manfred said on Tuesday. "John Fisher, Dave Kaval have devoted literally millions of dollars to the effort to get a ballpark proposal that could be supported by the city of Oakland and Alameda County. That proposal is in front of the relevant governmental authorities. There are really crucial votes that are going to take place over the next couple of months, and that’s going to determine the fate of baseball in Oakland."

MLB announced on May 11 that it had instructed the A's to explore relocation options.

Other possible cities for franchises Manfred has mentioned in the past include Charlotte, Montreal, Nashville, Portland and Vancouver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

