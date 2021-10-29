x
Nfl Podcast

Week 8 NFL fantasy football start or sit: Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert, Allen Robinson

Looking to craft your fantasy football lineups for Sunday? Check out which players you should consider starting or sitting.

LOS ANGELES — Week 8 is here in the NFL and we already had a great Thursday night game between the Cardinals and Packers and we should have an exciting slate on Sunday.

On Friday's Locked On Fantasy Football podcast, host Vinnie Iyer gives his advice on players you should be starting or sitting in your lineups this week.

Start: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

Last start: 28.5 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. Dallas

Start: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Last start: 15.8 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. Seattle

Sit: Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Last start: 11 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. New England

Sit: Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

Last start: 17.52 points
Week 8 matchup: at Kansas City

Start: Devin Singletary, RB, Bills

Last start: 9.3 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. Miami

Start: Zack Moss, RB, Bills

Last start: 5.9 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. Miami

Sit: Myles Gaskin, RB, Dolphins

Last start: 17.7 points
Week 8 matchup: at Buffalo

Start: Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

Last start: 3.7 points
Week 8 matchup: at Cleveland

Start: DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

Last start: 11.1 points
Week 8 matchup: at Detroit

Sit: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Last start: 13.2 points
Week 8 matchup: at Jets

Sit: Allen Robinson, WR, Bears

Last start: 3.6 points
Week 8 matchup: vs. 49ers

Start: Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers

Last start: 10.3 points
Week 8 matchup: at Chargers

Sit: Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys

Last start:12.9 points
Week 8 matchup: at Vikings

Other players to start: Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams; Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears; Diontae Johnson, WR, Steelers; Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos; Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jaguars.

Other players to sit: Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants; Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks; Marquez Calloway, WR, Saints

