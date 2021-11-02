Reports: Miami Dolphins decide to pass on Deshaun Watson trade

As the trade deadline approaches, the Miami Dolphins have decided not to make a deal for quarterback because of his legal issues, reports say.

Trade rumors continued to swirl around the Texans quarterback the past few weeks after a report surfaced that the team was close to finalizing a deal that would have sent him to the Dolphins.

Now, the Texans will have to wait until the offseason to move Watson, who's been on the trading block since January when he first requested to be dealt. That was before he was facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. The NFL, FBI and HPD are also looking into the allegations, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin confirms, but no criminal charges have been filed.

NFL.com writers Ian Rappaport and Adam Schefter are reporting the legal issues are what led the Dolphins to pass on Watson.

"Owner Stephen Ross received permission to speak with Deshaun Watson, but only last night. As complicated a deal as this is, that wasn’t enough time," Rappaport tweeted.

Schecter reported earlier Tuesday that the trade would happen but later tweeted the deal was off the table.

All along, the Texans have been asking for three first round picks and two second round picks in exchange for Watson. And according to Watson’s side, potential offers have been on the table from different teams now for a while.

Watson's attorney said a few weeks ago that he'll start taking depositions in the civil case soon.

Watson was expected to be the franchise quarterback after being drafted in the first round by the Texans in 2017 out of Clemson.

In his career, Watson has thrown for more than 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns. He led Houston to the AFC division title in 2018 and 2019.

Watson hasn’t played a snap for Houston this season. When starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor went down with an injury, the team turned to Davis Mills and kept Watson on the list of inactive players.