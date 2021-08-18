Russell Wilson, Allen Robinson and 20+ underrated fantasy football players you should target

We typically know who's at the top of draft boards but who are some players that could be underrated value picks in your fantasy football drafts this year?

SEATTLE — Fantasy football draft season is here as the NFL goes through preseason games ahead of the start of the season on Sept. 9.

We typically know who's at the top of draft boards but who are some players that could be value picks in your fantasy football drafts this year?

Locked On Fantasy Football host Vinnie Iyer took us through his best value players for 2021 including early steals and underrated sleepers.

Below see five players at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end that Iyer says are good, underrated targets based on their Average Draft Position (ADP).

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Average Draft Position: QB6, Round 5

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Average Draft Position: QB11, Round 8

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Average Draft Position: QB13, Round 8

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Average Draft Position: QB16, Round 11

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Average Draft Position: QB19, Round 14

Other underrated QB targets from Iyer: Zach Wilson, Trey Lance

Running Backs

(running backs, wide receiver, tight end ADP measured in half-point points per reception scoring)

Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

Average Draft Position: RB11, Round 2

Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins

Average Draft Position: RB21, Round 4

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

Average Draft Position: RB26, Round 6

Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons

Average Draft Position: RB24, Round 5

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Average Draft Position: RB27, Round 6

Other underrated targets: Darrell Henderson, Michael Carter, Trey Sermon, Gus Edwards, Latavius Murray

Wide Receivers

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

Average Draft Position: WR5, Late Round 2

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Average Draft Position: WR11, Round 3

Robert Woods, LA Rams

Average Draft Position: WR16, Round 4

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Average Draft Position: WR26, Round 7

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Average Draft Position: WR21, Late Round 5

Other underrated targets: D.J. Chark, Jerry Jeudy, Antonio Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Michael Gallup, Nelson Agholor, Corey Davis

Tight Ends

TJ Hockenson, Detroit Lions

Average Draft Position: TE6, Round 5

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

Average Draft Position: TE7, Round 8

Tyler Higbee, LA Rams

Average Draft Position: TE12, Round 11

Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

Average Draft Position: TE14, Round 13

Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints