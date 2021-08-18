Russell Wilson, Allen Robinson and 20+ underrated fantasy football players you should target

SEATTLE — Fantasy football draft season is here as the NFL goes through preseason games ahead of the start of the season on Sept. 9.
We typically know who's at the top of draft boards but who are some players that could be value picks in your fantasy football drafts this year?
Locked On Fantasy Football host Vinnie Iyer took us through his best value players for 2021 including early steals and underrated sleepers.
Watch the Locked On Fantasy Live Show on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET to get expert fantasy draft insight and your fantasy football questions answered. Watch live on Locked On NFL's YouTube channel.
Below see five players at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end that Iyer says are good, underrated targets based on their Average Draft Position (ADP).
Quarterbacks
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Average Draft Position: QB6, Round 5
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Average Draft Position: QB11, Round 8
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Average Draft Position: QB13, Round 8
Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
Average Draft Position: QB16, Round 11
Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
Average Draft Position: QB19, Round 14
Other underrated QB targets from Iyer: Zach Wilson, Trey Lance
Running Backs
(running backs, wide receiver, tight end ADP measured in half-point points per reception scoring)
Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team
Average Draft Position: RB11, Round 2
Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins
Average Draft Position: RB21, Round 4
Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
Average Draft Position: RB26, Round 6
Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons
Average Draft Position: RB24, Round 5
Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals
Average Draft Position: RB27, Round 6
Other underrated targets: Darrell Henderson, Michael Carter, Trey Sermon, Gus Edwards, Latavius Murray
Wide Receivers
Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
Average Draft Position: WR5, Late Round 2
Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears
Average Draft Position: WR11, Round 3
Robert Woods, LA Rams
Average Draft Position: WR16, Round 4
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Average Draft Position: WR26, Round 7
Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Average Draft Position: WR21, Late Round 5
Other underrated targets: D.J. Chark, Jerry Jeudy, Antonio Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Michael Gallup, Nelson Agholor, Corey Davis
Tight Ends
TJ Hockenson, Detroit Lions
Average Draft Position: TE6, Round 5
Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
Average Draft Position: TE7, Round 8
Tyler Higbee, LA Rams
Average Draft Position: TE12, Round 11
Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings
Average Draft Position: TE14, Round 13
Adam Trautman, New Orleans Saints
Average Draft Position: TE20, Round 17