Report: Odell Beckham Jr. may wait for NFL Sunday results before making choice

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly still considering a handful of teams including the Packers, Chiefs, Saints, Seahawks and Patriots.

CLEVELAND — We've spent the week speculating and wondering where ex-Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be taking his talents next and it appears we may have to wait even longer.

Beckham cleared waivers after Tuesday and then was eligible to sign with any team he chooses. Most of the reporting has Beckham zeroing in on five teams: Green Bay, New England, New Orleans, Kansas City and Seattle.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Thursday that Beckham may wait for Sunday's games to play out before making a decision.

There are teams who are talking to Odell Beckham Jr. that believe the free-agent wide receiver will wait until the games are complete on Sunday before making his final decision, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 11, 2021

It has been reported that Beckham wants to go somewhere where a team is a contender. All of his reported potential destinations have intriguing games this week.

-Packers play Seahawks

-Chiefs play Raiders

-Patriots play Browns

-Saints play Titans

Given there are a lot of high-stakes matchups between these contenders, he may want one more week to watch his next potential quarterback.

The Browns and Beckham negotiated a release after tensions boiled over for the 29-year-old wideout regarding his role in the Browns offense.

Beckham's father posted a video of Baker Mayfield not throwing his son the ball and then Beckham was excused from practice the next day before his release was negotiated.

Sounds like it could be decided by results on Sunday... https://t.co/18Mk3z6IjH — LockedOnChiefs (@LockedOnChiefs) November 11, 2021

Beckham won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 with the Giants and made three Pro Bowls from 2014-2016.

He hasn't played a full season once in his career. His six games with the Browns this year, Beckham has just 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns.