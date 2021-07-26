Report: Aaron Rodgers likely to play at least one more year with Packers after agreement

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Packers are making concessions to get reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to play at least one more season in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — We may finally be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel in the Aaron Rodgers offseason extravaganza that has put the entire NFL on watch since April.

With veterans mandated to arrive at Packers training camp on Tuesday, we've still, as of Monday morning, been left wondering if Rodgers would show up. He skipped mandatory minicamp following an offseason of reported unhappiness with Packers management and culture, seeking a potential trade.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported on Monday morning that the NFL MVP had indicated to those close to him that he plans to pay for the Packers this season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported hours later that the Packers are offering concessions and close to an agreement to bring Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this upcoming season. Schefter reported the new agreement would set up Rodgers' departure from Green Bay after this upcoming season, in 2022.

On Monday morning's Locked On Today podcast, before any news of Rodgers' intentions were reported on Monday, Locked On Packers host Peter Bukowski said this was the most likely scenario. A one last season in Green Bay.

"I think the most likely scenario is Rodgers comes back, we have this 'Last Dance' sort of scenario where there's this unkept secret that this is going to be Aaron Rodgers' last year," Bukowski said.

"There is a small percentage chance that Rodgers holds firm, talks to some people and they will say, 'no, he is adamant, he will not play for Green Bay this year.' There is a small chance that he sits and just says, 'I'm good,'" Bukowski said. "He's working out, he wants to play. I think he's going to play and then it'll be the 'I want my Tom Brady moment, trade me and I'll show you.'"

According to @RapSheet, Aaron Rodgers has told people he plans to play for the #Packers in 2021. @Peter_Bukowski has some quick thoughts. 🍵 pic.twitter.com/Il7lVz9KPe — Locked on Packers (@lockedonpackers) July 26, 2021

Schefter reports the concessions including voiding the 2023 year in Rodgers' deal and then an agreement that the Packers would review Rodgers' situation at the end of this upcoming season.

This likely means if Rodgers still has issues with management or the culture or the organization, that the Packers would look at trading him after the 2021 season.

This is the heart of the agreement per ⁦@AdamSchefter⁩. Gives the two sides a chance to review the situation at the end of the year, which is basically a way of saying “If we win the Super Bowl, let’s run it back.” pic.twitter.com/aklVM9Tt8q — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) July 26, 2021

Rodgers loses no money, gets the flexibility, and no tags plus still gets to chase a Super Bowl with his best short term chance to win one.



The Packers get cap flexibility, another year with the reigning MVP, the chance to keep him in ‘22 or trade him and still get assets. 👍🏻👍🏻 — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) July 26, 2021

Last week, star Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly ended contract extension talks with the team after months of discussion.

Adams, one of the NFL's best receivers, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this upcoming season.

After that news came out, Rodgers and Adams both posted the same cryptic Instagram story of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, possibly referring to a "Last Dance" in Green Bay for the 2021 season.

Well, with the reports on Monday of Rodgers likely returning to Green Bay for another season, Schefter now reports that Davante Adams will come back to the table for contract extension talks and is open to a deal.

A lot of moving parts in Green Bay, but it's looking more and more like everyone will be in attendance for training camp.

The Packers lost one game short of the Super Bowl in each of the past two seasons. They have not played in the Super Bowl since 2011, when they won the big game for the fifth time in franchise history.