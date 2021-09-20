Patrick Mahomes' brother dumped water on Ravens fans taunting him after loss

BALTIMORE — After the Chiefs fell to the Ravens in a thrilling Sunday Night Football game 36-35 thanks to fourth quarter heroics from Lamar Jackson, a video of Patrick Mahomes' brother went viral on social media.
Jackson Mahomes was seen in the video, recorded by a Baltimore Ravens fan, dumping water on Ravens fans that were taunting him after the loss. Jackson Mahomes was above in a box, or suite, and the Ravens fans were yelling at him from below.
“I’m so sorry for you,” they can be heard telling Jackson Mahomes.
The Ravens fans who he dumped water on seemed to cheer after being poured on.
Jackson Mahomes retweeted a video of the incident on Twitter saying, "they were thirsty."
Jackson Mahomes, as well as Patrick Mahomes' fiancé Brittany Matthews, have been subject to taunting from opposing fans before. In Dec. 2019, Matthews tweeted about Patriots fans harassing them. She later tweeted that security had to intervene and move them.
The loss to the Ravens was Mahomes' first loss in the month of September as starting quarterback for the Chiefs. It's also the first time Lamar Jackson has defeated the Mahomes in the Chiefs after previously being 0-3 in those matchups.
