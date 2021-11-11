Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams finalize 1-year deal

Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly choosing between the Rams and Packers in the end, but is signing a 1-year deal with Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has finalized a deal to join the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham and the Browns negotiated his release from the team last week.

Beckham cleared waivers on Tuesday, meaning he was free to sign with a team of his choosing. It had been reported throughout the week that he was considering the Packers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Patriots and Chiefs, with little-to-no noise about the Rams in recent days.

But in the end, it's Beckham joining an already high-powered Rams offense with Matthew Stafford and quarterback and Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods already at receiver.

#Odell Beckham Jr is signing a 1-year deal with the #Rams. His deal is finalized. LA loads up after Odell makes an incredibly difficult decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

The Rams traded for linebacker Von Miller just last week to join a defensive corps that already included Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Los Angeles is clearly making a push to make it back to the Super Bowl, which SoFi Stadium in L.A. is hosting this season.

DeSean Jackson said "release me" and the Rams said "okay" pic.twitter.com/miSFGOLiDM — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) November 11, 2021

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

The Browns and Beckham negotiated a release after tensions boiled over for the 29-year-old wideout regarding his role in the Browns offense.

Beckham's father posted a video of Baker Mayfield not throwing his son the ball and then Beckham was excused from practice the next day before his release was negotiated.

In his six games with the Browns this year, Beckham has just 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns.

Now, he joins a pass-heavy Rams team. Although, he will be competing with Cooper Kupp, the NFL's top receiver thus far this season, and Robert Woods for targets.