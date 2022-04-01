A fitting final ride at Heinz Field for Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers | Locked On Steelers podcast

In his final game at Heinz Field, Ben Roethlisberger had an emotional goodbye after a team-effort 26-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

PITTSBURGH — It was likely Ben Roethlisberger's final game at Heinz Field after 18 years with the organization that selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.

While it was Ben's last game at home, it's not the end for him just yet. The Steelers play at Baltimore in Week 18, which is a must-win for the Steelers if they want any shot at the playoffs. Of course, the scenario gets harder with Pittsburgh needing a Jacksonville win over the Colts.

The Steelers were able to take care of business against the Browns on Monday Night Football by a score of 26-14 behind strong games from rookie running back Najee Harris and the Steelers' defense.

On Tuesday's Locked On Today podcast, Locked On Steelers podcast host Christopher Carter joined Peter Bukowski to break down what he saw in Ben's final home game and discuss the Steelers' late season playoff push.

While Roethlisberger threw over 40 times in the game, he finished with just 123 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"He even said it after the game, 'if you've seen me over my career, I really don't care how I win games,'" Carter said on Locked On Today. "It's funny, that's how the Steelers won when he first got to the organization. Then there was a period in the 2010s when there was definitely a lot more wins when you saw him be the deciding factor."

Harris had his best game of the year with 188 rushing yards on 28 carries with a touchdown. Meanwhile, the defense sacked Baker Mayfield a whopping nine times and intercepted him twice. T.J. Watt had four of those sacks as he looks to chase down Michael Strahan's all-time single-season sack record.

"T.J. Watt, he just had cracked ribs last week. Four sacks, he is now one sack shy of Michael Strahan's single season sack record of 22.5...And I think people saw just a little bit more of Najee Harris and how he's coming along for the Steelers," Carter said.

So the Steelers will need serious help for a fairytale ending in the form of a playoff berth. But, Carter says there's reason for a tiny bit of hope, at least.

"They need help from the Jaguars and this is where it gets sticky, because the Jaguars have to beat the Colts. The Jaguars have not lost to the Colts in Jacksonville since 2014. That's crazy when you think about it...so there's hope? But I think the Colts are 15-point favorites."

While the playoffs may be a pipe dream, Carter said it was still a proper Heinz Field goodbye for Big Ben.

"They wanted to make sure Ben Roethlisberger got his proper send-off at Heinz Field," Carter said. "I stuck around at the stadium, I watched from the booth as Ben Roethlisberger talked to the media for a long time after the game, he sat on the bench taking it all in and most of the fans were chanting 'Thank you Ben.' It was a beautiful send-off and he ends it holding hands with his three kids and his wife all walking through the tunnel. He's an 18-year quarterback at one of the most storied franchises in sports."

Carter also noted a big bottom line here is that this is the 15th-straight season without a losing record by Mike Tomlin, who took over as head coach of the Steelers in 2007.