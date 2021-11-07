Bucks get back in it with 120-100 win over Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks were dominant in the second half and Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 41 points as they defeated the Suns on Sunday.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back in a big way at home on Sunday, taking a 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns to get their first win of the series. The Suns now lead the series 2-1.

This was Phoenix's third road loss of the playoffs. And for Milwaukee, it's their second time winning Game 3 after being down 2-0 during these playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 41 points, adding 13 rebounds and six assists. Jrue Holiday had 21 for Milwaukee and Khris Middleton had 18.

For the Suns, Chis Paul led with 19 points and nine assists. Jae Crowder and DeAndre Ayton each had 18 points, while Devin Booker had just 10 points on 3-for-14 shooting.

While the Bucks trailed by three after the first quarter, they kicked it into gear in the second, outscoring the Suns 35-17 in the quarter, which included a 20-6 run.

The Bucks ended the half up 60-45, their largest lead in the NBA Finals, until later in the game.

At the half, the Bucks were outrebounding the Suns 25-17 and had 18 assists to Phoenix's 9.

Giannis led all scorers at half with 18 points. DeAndre Ayton had 16 and Khris Middleton had 15.

The Suns narrowed the gap midway through the third quarter as Cameron Johnson caught fire as the Suns brought the game within four.

Jrue Holiday started heating up from long range, nailing multiple threes to extend the Bucks' lead again.

A 16-0 run in the final four minutes of the third would give Milwaukee a whopping 22-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks coasted to the win in the fourth quarter.

Give the Bucks credit. They've been in some pretty dire situations this postseason and just keep responding.



-Down 2-0 and then 3-2 against Brooklyn

-Losing Game 4 of the ECF with Giannis going down

-Down 2-0 in the Finals



There are now two days off again for the two teams and Game 4 is set for Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. Arizona time.