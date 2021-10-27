Astros even World Series 1-1 with 7-2 win over Braves in Game 2

The Series now heads to Atlanta for Games 3, 4 and 5.

HOUSTON — The Astros evened the World Series with a 7-2 win over the Braves in Game 2.

Game 3 will be played in Atlanta on Friday.

Houston lost Game 1 on Tuesday.

Game updates

Jose Urquidy started for the Astros and Max Fried started for the Braves.

Houston 7, Atlanta 2

Jose Altuve homered to left in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Houston 6, Atlanta 2

A Yuli Gurriel grounder scored Yordan Alvarez in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gurriel reached on the fielder's choice and error, putting Kyle Tucker and Gurriel on first and second. Tucker and Gurriel stole second and third on the first pitch of Jose Siri's at-bat.

Houston 5, Atlanta 2

Freddie Freeman drove in Travis d'Arnaud with a two-out single to left in the top of the fifth inning.

Houston 5, Atlanta 1

Michael Brantly singled in Martin Maldonado to keep the line moving for the Astros in the bottom of the second inning.

Houston 4, Atlanta 1

Martin Maldonado singled to left, bringing in Gurriel, and the throw got away, allowing Siri to score, too.

Houston 2, Atlanta 1

Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel hit back-to-back, one-out singles in the bottom of the second. Jose Siri then drove in Tucker with an infield single.

Houston 1, Atlanta 1

Travis d'Arnaud hit a homer to the Crawford Boxes to tie the game in the second inning.

Houston 1, Atlanta 0

Jose Altuve led off the bottom of the first with a double down the left-field line and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Alex Bregman.

Houston 0, Atlanta 0

Urquidy struck out the side in the top of the first.

Three strikeouts for José Urquidy in the first. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BfXYZwG7jq — MLB (@MLB) October 28, 2021

Our pregame coverage features an open roof, Boozy Bears, bets in Congress and more!

6:42 p.m. Dusty Baker gives his son a hug before the game starts.

Dusty Baker giving his son a hug before Game 2 of the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/N8HxmjCKUb — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 27, 2021

6:20 p.m. The roof, the roof, the roof is open! And it's a lovely night to enjoy a ballgame. #LuckyFans

5:15 p.m. The walk-up playlists for the ALCS champs are as diverse as the lineup. They're a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll, plus some rap and Latin Urbano. Here's the full list.

4:30 p.m. US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee is betting on the Astros to win it all in 2021. She made a friendly wager with a representative from Atlanta.

2:55 p.m. Aramark has stepped up its game with some special additions for the World Series.

Doritos Nachos: Choice of Cool Ranch or Nacho Cheese Doritos topped with queso blanco, chicken or beef fajita, topped with sour cream, fresh jalapenos, and green onions; Located in section 114.

Boozy Bears: Wash the spicy nachos down with Gummy bears soaked in Raspberry Effen Vodka; you'll find the new cocktail at the Love Street Bar and Jim Beam Bar at section 156.

1:11 p.m. Texas Children’s Hospital is supporting the Astros’ World Series journey by lighting up the Miracle Bridge in blue and orange. The lights will stay on the signature oval glass sky bridge through the World Series.