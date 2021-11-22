Former Astros All-Star closer Doug Jones has died at 64

Former teammate and Houston native Greg Swindell tweeted that Jones was a "long-time friend, teammate, husband, father, grandfather and one hell of a pitcher."

ARIZONA, USA — Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star reliever who spent two seasons with the Houston Astros, has died from COVID complications, according to mlb.com. He was 64.

Jones was the Astros' closer in 1992 and 1993 and made the All-Star team in '92. He saved a combined 62 games during his time in Houston, the Astros tweeted.

Jones' best years were spent with Cleveland where he pitched for seven seasons. He ranks third on the club's all-time career saves list.

He started his Big League career as an underdog who was sent to the minors after a brief stint with the Milwaukee Brewers.

After developing a "devastating changeup" when Cleveland took a chance on him, Jones career soared, according to mlb.com.

"If he couldn’t throw harder, well, he’d throw slower, keeping hitters off balance with his unique slow, slower and slowest velocities," mlb.com reported.

Former teammate and Houston native Greg Swindell tweeted that Jones was a "long-time friend, teammate, husband, father, grandfather and one hell of a pitcher."