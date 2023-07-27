5 expansion options for the Big 12 following the addition of Colorado

The Big-12 will add their 13th member in Colorado, and could look for a partner school or three to get up to 14 or 16 ahead of the 2024-25 college season.

BOULDER, Colo. — Brett Yormark and the Big 12 conference struck out of nowhere on Wednesday, voting unanimously to accept the Colorado Buffaloes once again as a member institution.

Colorado is expected to officially apply for membership on Thursday, ending their decade-long run in the Pac-12 and putting the conference of champions in a dire situation just before the college football season.

The Big-12 will add their 13th member in Colorado, and could look for a partner school (or perhaps three partner schools) to get up to 14 or 16 following the departures of Texas and Oklahoma and the additions of Houston, BYU, Cincinnati, and UCF.

Below is a look at five options the Big 12 could look into, including more poaching from the Pac-12 and some out of the box options to continue to build the brand and expand across the country.

1. Add Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah and get to 16

It's always felt like Colorado was the hinge and them choosing to leave could cause a ripple effect, namely involving Utah and the two Arizona schools, a group of universities labeled the 'four corner schools'.

If Yormark can swing all four programs, he'd land a huge presence out west and would completely decimate the Pac-12, leaving them with Oregon, Washington, Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford, and Cal. Yikes.

2. Add Oregon, Washington, and Utah to get to 16

It's possible the biggest brands left in the conference of champions, Oregon and Washington, will attempt to jump ship as well. The Big 10 previously indicated both programs have been 'vetted and approved' to join the conference, but that they were waiting so as not to be the bad guys.

With Colorado's departure, could the Big Ten make a move and land the Ducks and Huskies? And if not, could Yormark make another push to land these two massive brands, along with Utah, to get up to 16 schools? It would be silly to not at least look into it.

3. UConn Huskies

Although it's a little hard to imagine, it is possible the Pac-12 finds a way to keep Colorado's departure an isolated one, which would put the Big-12 on the hunt for another school to bring them up to an even 14 members.

The defending college basketball champion UConn Huskies are often mentioned in this conversation, as Yormark made it clear basketball is crucial to his vision for this conference going forward, as well as expansion toward both coasts.

Adding Coloado and UConn would certainly do that, and while UConn's football success is limited the brand recognition and basketball prowess would be a fantastic final piece for the conference.

4. Memphis Tigers

Memphis hasn't been brought up as often as they perhaps should in the conference realignment conversations. Located in a huge media footprint and with a very solid basketball program, the Tigers make sense geographically for the Big 12 even if the football product isn't going to make a massive difference.

The basketball would be another bonus, with a reunion of the Houston-Memphis rivalry and likely growth from Penny Hardaway's team thanks to the added revenue that comes with jumping to the Power-5 level.

5. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga has been in Big 12 rumors for many months, but interest seemed to taper off once UConn became a target. The lack of a football program certainly complicates things for the Zags, who are one of the most notable college basketball brands in the country.

Yormark has expressed interest in Gonzaga despite the lack of football, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him focus on Pac-12 schools and UConn before giving Gonzaga consideration - considering the complications a revenue split would entail.

Honorable Mention(s): Saint John's, Syracuse, SMU, San Diego State