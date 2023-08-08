Locked on Podcast Network presents college football preseason Top 25

See where Georgia, Alabama, USC and others end up in the preseason Top 25 poll from Locked on Podcast Network hosts.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — Conference realignment has dominated the headlines this summer, but with fall camps underway and less than a month until opening kick it is time to start seriously looking at which programs are competing to win a national championship in the 2023 season.

Can Georgia repeat as champions under Kirby Smart? Will Lincoln Riley lead USC to a title in their final season in the Pac-12? How will TCU respond after last season?

The college hosts at the Locked on Podcast Network voted and came up with a preseason Top 25. They will continue to vote throughout the season so check out your favorite local podcast to stay up-to-date when the season kicks off in early September.

Here is a look at the first Top 25 list of the season, starting with the defending champs at the top:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

5. USC Trojans

6. LSU Tigers

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

8. Clemson Tigers

9. Florida State Seminoles

10. Washington Huskies

11. Texas Longhorns

12. Utah Utes

13. Tennessee Volunteers

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

15. Oregon Ducks

16. Northwestern Wildcats

17. North Carolina Tar Heels

18. TCU Horned Frogs

19. Oregon State Beavers

20. Wisconsin Badgers

21. Ole Miss Rebels

22. Oklahoma Sooners

23. Texas Tech Red Raiders

24. Iowa Hawkeyes