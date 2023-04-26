How Jimmy Butler did the unbelievable in Game 4 to go up 3-1 on Milwaukee

Jimmy Butler scored 56 points to bring the Miami Heat closer to a series upset over the Milwaukee Bucks.

LOS ANGELES — With a Miami Heat record 56 points in Monday night’s Game Four win, Jimmy Butler cemented himself in NBA history and got Miami one step closer to a massive upset over the Milwaukee Bucks.

In a Tuesday edition of Locked On Sports Today, host Peter Bukowski was joined by Wes Goldberg of Locked On Heat to break down the performance.

“All of a sudden Jimmy Butler just said we’re not going down in this game,” Goldberg explained. “And instead of this being a 2-2 series with Giannis coming back and the Bucks having all the momentum, instead we’re talking about Jimmy Butler scoring 56 points ... and the Heat being up 3-1 on the betting favorites before the playoffs to win the whole thing.”

Butler scored 22 points in the first quarter, then 19 of the Heat’s final 30 points to come back from 11 down to begin the fourth quarter and get the win.

Despite the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo for Milwaukee, Butler willed Miami to a 3-1 lead in the series and on the cusp of advancing.

“At first you could say that’s a weird one-off thing, that’s not going to happen, how are the Heat going to find sustainable offense?” Goldberg said of the series. “And now as it gets closer to the end of the series, sustainability matters less and less, because the Heat only have to win one of the next three. That’s one more Jimmy Butler classic. … That’s all it takes.”