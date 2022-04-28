Lake Travis HS grad Garrett Wilson drafted by New York Jets in first round

Wilson, a wide receiver from Ohio State, was the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

AUSTIN, Texas — From Austin, Texas to New York, New York, Lake Travis High School graduate Garrett Wilson is headed to the AFC East to start his NFL career with the New York Jets.

The last time the Jets took a receiver in the first round was Santana Moss in 2001, according to the Associated Press.

"What an honor to be selected by the @nyjets! My bags are packed and I'm ready to take #TakeFlight," Wilson tweeted Thursday night.

A junior at Ohio State, he chose to give up his senior season in 2022 to make himself eligible for the NFL Draft.

Wilson was named a first-team All-American in 2021 after catching 70 passes for 1,054 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. Wilson ranks 10th all-time at Ohio State with 2,213 receiving yards and ranks seventh all-time with 23 touchdowns.

His teammate at Ohio State, wide receiver Chis Olave was the 11th pick and is headed to the New Orleans Saints. Together, the two became the first set of Ohio State receivers to be named first-team All-American in the same season.

Picks 10, 11 and 12 were all pass catchers, starting with Wilson to the Jets at No. 10. USC’s Drake London was the first wide receiver off the board when the Falcons selected him with the eighth overall pick.

New York was in the bottom half of the league in receiving yards and touchdowns, two stats that Wilson hopes to improve right away.

"I'm going to bring, what I do to the table is making contested catches, getting open, and giving a reliable target to my quarterback and I'm going to make sure I hold myself to that same standard at the next level," he said.

