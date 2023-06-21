Locked On NHL Mock Draft: Predicting Picks 11-21

Several defensemen and a couple reaches highlight these mock selections.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The first round of the 2023 NHL Draft will take place June 28 in Nashville, and the Locked On Podcast Network assembled its roster of local experts to make their first round selections.

Each host made the pick that makes the most sense for the team they cover and provided analysis of the selection in Part One our Locked On NHL Mock Draft show. Hadi Kalakeche from Locked on NHL Prospects also jumped on for some anaylsis of his own.

Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and the rest of the Top-10 selections were made yesterday. Let's see what our experts had to say about picks 11-21.

11. Vancouver Canucks: David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (Swiss)

A defenseman wasn't selected until 10th overall in our mock draft, and the Canucks would do well to get Reinbacher here. Some mock drafts have him going as high as fifth.

12. Arizona Coyotes: Dmitri Simashev, D, Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia)

13. Buffalo Sabres: Lukas Dragicevic, D, Tri-City (WHL)

This could be a reach for the Sabres, but fits an area of need and continues a run of defensemen selected in our mock draft.

14. Pittsburgh Penguins: Brayden Yager, C, Moose Jaw (WHL)

15. Nashville Predators: Colby Barlow, LW, Owen Sound (OHL)

16. Calgary Flames: Matthew Wood, RW, Uconn (NCAA Hockey East)

17. Detroit Red Wings: Gabriel Perreault, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP)

18. Winnipeg Jets: Eduard Sale, LW, Brno (Czechia)

19. Chicago Blackhawks: Samuel Honzek, LW, Vancouver (WHL)

20. Seattle Kraken: Etienne Morin, D, Moncton (QMJHL)

21. Minnesota Wild: Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)