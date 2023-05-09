3 bold predictions ahead of opening night for the 2023 NFL season | Locked on NFL

Bold predictions about how Aaron Rodgers does in New York, Jordan Love's first starting gig in Green Bay, and Anthony Richardson's rookie season on today's episode.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL season is upon us, with the Detroit Lions headed to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

This NFL season is chalk full of rookie quarterbacks and established veterans in new homes, including Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, Derek Carr in New Orleans and Odell Beckham Jr. joining Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Locked on NFL hosts James Rapien and Tony Wiggins used this opportunity to make three bold predictions before the start of the season on a Wednesday edition of the show.

Below is a look at the three predictions. For more analysis, check out the Locked on NFL podcast!

1. Both Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will benefit from separation

"I think the Packers will look good for moving on and finding out what exactly they have in Jordan Love, and I think Aaron Rodgers will be rejuvenated," Wiggins said. "And it will cause all of us to reexamine these breakups as who is right and who is wrong, as opposed to maybe it's just good for both sides."

2. Anthony Richardson wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

"I cannot get enough of Anthony Richardson in fantasy drafts," Rapien said. "I think he's going to take the NFL by storm similar to what we saw from Cam Newton. That does not mean he's a great quarterback yet, because I don't think he is. But what I do think he is is a freak athlete that's going to put up big numbers on a team that is not ready to win."

3. Jacksonville Jaguars play in AFC Championship game