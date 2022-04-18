Tony Parker’s Heroes and Villains: Spurs legend to display private collection at San Antonio Museum of Art

The collection of over 30 larger than-life-statues of film and comic book heroes and villains will be at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

SAN ANTONIO — Put your capes on, suit up in your battle armor, and wear your super hero masks as San Antonio Spurs great, Tony Parker, is set to share his pop culture collection with San Antonio.

In partnership with the San Antonio Museum of Art, four-time NBA champion presents, Tony Parker’s Heroes and Villains, an exhibition of the Spurs legend’s private collection of pop culture memorabilia, which will be on view Tuesday through Sunday from June 10 to September 4, 2022.

Throughout the years, Parker, a pop culture enthusiast, has amassed a collection of over 30 larger than-life-statues of film and comic book heroes and villains, including Superman, Spiderman, Thor, Captain America, Wonder Woman, and Thanos.

“We appreciate the legendary Tony Parker making his collection available to San Antonio,” said Emily Ballew Neff, PhD, The Kelso Director of the San Antonio Museum of Art. “This exhibition will be a blast for anyone who has wondered what it would be like to stand face to face with a superhero or supervillain.”

This is not the first time Parker has shared his private collections with the city.

For Christmas, he usually lends his plush animal collection to the San Antonio Zoo.

Sponsored by Thomas J. Henry and The PM Group, this will be the first time Parker’s collection will be made available for public view.