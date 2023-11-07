Texas finalizes 2023-24 college basketball roster, can they win the Big 12?

Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns rounded out the roster by adding Ithiel Horton from UCF, will they compete with Kansas and Houston to win the Big 12?

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns added two more players to their roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season, likely completing what has been an excellent offseason for head coach Rodney Terry in Austin.

The latest moves included bringing in UCF shooting guard Ithiel Horton via the transfer portal, and adding a freshman into the mix in Devon Pryor, who reclassified from the 2024 class to join Terry's team this upcoming season.

Locked on College Basketball host Andy Patton wonders if these latest additions push Texas over the top as the favorite to win the very crowded Big 12 next season.

"On paper it's hard to put anybody in that conference ahead of Kansas," Patton said. "But Texas is right there...this is a team that's going to be right in that conversation."

After adding big time transfers Kadin Shedrick and Max Abmas from Virginia and Oral Roberts, respectively, Texas focused on shoring up their bench depth the rest of the offseason, bringing in WAC Freshman of the Year Chendall Weaver from UT-Arlington and hard-nosed power forward Ze'rik Onyema from UTEP.

These multiple high level contributors will join a solid returning group for the Longhorns, headlined by guard Tyrese Hunter, wing Dillon Mitchell, and forward Dylan Disu who looked excellent in the NCAA Tournament before suffering an injury last year.