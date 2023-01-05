After decommitting from Texas, could 5-star Ron Holland be Arkansas-bound? | Locked On College Basketball

Five star forward Ron Holland reopened his recruitment, and the Arkansas Razorbacks stand out as a likely destination for the former Texas commit.

AUSTIN, Texas — The good news for Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns was short lived this past weekend. The team landed one of the most notable names in the transfer portal when former Oral Roberts superstar guard Max Abmas, who has over 2,500 points and 400 made three pointers to his name, committed to play in Austin for his final year of eligibility.

However, the good vibes were fleeting as 2023 five-star forward Ron Holland, considered by many the top forward in the class, decommitted from Texas and reopened his recruitment.

The Longhorns remain in the hunt for Holland, with Arkansas, Kentucky, Kansas, Kansas State, Georgetown, and St. John's already reaching out.

However, Locked on College Basketball hosts Isaac Schade and Andy Patton have a pretty solid idea where Holland will be playing hoops next season:

"It feels like it's going to be Arkansas to me," Patton said. "Derrion Ford out of Arkansas hit the transfer portal, when he did [Arkansas coach] Eric Musselman was in Texas. And very shortly after that Ron Holland decommits...I'm not a detective but man...the Razorbacks could be really really good next year if this is where Holland ends up."

Arkansas was a finalist for Holland when he first committed to Texas, and he was high school teammates with Anthony Black who just completed an excellent freshman season with the Hogs.

Black won't be back next year, but with Arkansas' need in the frontcourt and the close connections already established between Holland and the staff, it's hard not to put the pieces together.

Of course, this is far from a guarantee, and you can bet blue blood programs like Kansas and Kentucky are going to make strong pushes, while Pitino and the Johnnies can never be fully counted out either.