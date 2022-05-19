Austin Black community members respond to Buffalo shooting

"Just numb, I was just numb."

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Justice Coalition founder Chas Moore was watching TV when he heard the news that a racist shooting happened in Buffalo, New York.

“Just numb, I was just numb. Maybe frustrated and sad all at the same time,” said Moore, executive director.

Part of his work is to advocate for racial justice in Austin. He said this shooting is a reminder that racism is still alive and well.

“There are things that are happening to our unhoused neighbors, there are things that are happening as far as housing and transportation that all directly affect Black, Brown and poor folks in this city.”

That’s why he organized an event at music venue Kenny Dorham’s Backyard this week to provide a safe space for people who want to sound the alarm on racism. And he said they’ll keep it up.

“Next week it might be like, 'Let’s do something at the park, let’s do an event that expresses Black joy,'” he said.

Another Austinite and founder of nonprofit working group 512, Chivas Watson was disturbed by the shooting. But he wasn’t surprised, because he had been harassed on social media for making claims about the need for racial justice.

“I gained some stalkers. I gained some folks that are intent on murdering me,” he said.

Watson said the shooting is just one of many issues minorities face in this country.

“When you count how many people don’t have healthcare, how many Black people, how many Latino people don’t have healthcare, it’s not an instant death but it’s a slow death,” he said.

Both men say the road ahead is long, and the work is far from over.