How EDGE Colin Simmons could change the Texas football program | Locked on Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas' top ranked recruit in the class of 2024, Colin Simmons, looks like he is planning to stay in the state for his college destination.

The Texas Longhorns are gaining momentum for the Duncanville EDGE rusher, ranked the No. 7 overall player in the 2024 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

While anything can happen, recent predictions point to Simmons committing to UT in the coming days - and Locked on Longhorns host Jonathan Davis believes this is a critical recruit for the Longhorns to secure after missing out on the state's best players in recent years.

"The University of Texas, the flagship university in the state, has not brought in the best player in the state since 2018," Davis said. "Simmons would be the highest ranked defensive player to come to the University of Texas since Malik Jefferson in 2015."

Simmons was recently on a visit at Oregon and has been connected to multiple college football powerhouses, including Alabama, LSU, TCU, Florida, and Miami.

The Longhorns are of course moving out of the Big 12 and into the SEC ahead of the 2024-25 season, a potential boost in their recruitment of 2024 (and 2025) prospects.