UT System accepts invite for Texas to join the SEC

Just one week after reports started to surface that UT planned to leave the Big 12, the board approved the invite to the SEC.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns will be the newest members of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) starting in 2025. The SEC voted to extend the membership Thursday and, on Friday, the University of Texas System board voted to accept the invite.

“Our board met today to discuss the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics and the invitation from the Southeastern Conference to The University of Texas at Austin," Board Chairman Kevin Eltife said in a statement. "Recognizing the impact this would have on our athletics programs, the board unanimously voted to approve this conference realignment upon the expiration of our current agreement with the Big 12.”

Just one week ago, reports surfaced that Texas and the University of Oklahoma were seriously considering leaving the Big 12 Conference to join the SEC. Several days later, both universities formally notified the Big 12 that they won't extend their grants of TV rights when the current TV deal runs out after the 2024-25 athletic year.

Fourteen members of the SEC unanimously voted to extend the invitations for membership to UT and OU.

This means UT and OU will be joining Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and LSU, among other universities.