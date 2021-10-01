Texas Longhorns take on TCU this weekend in Fort Worth

Can the Horns continue their winning streak in Fort worth?

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Longhorns will face off against the Horned Frogs Saturday at 11 a.m. in Fort Worth, but you can watch the game right here on KVUE.

Texas enters the matchup with two home-game wins under the belt, one against Rice and the other against Texas Tech.

The Horns defeated Tech 70-35. It was the first time they scored 70 points since beating Colorado in the 2005 Big 12 championship game.

A week prior, they shut out Rice 58-0. It was quarterback Casey Thompsons' first game starting as QB.

Meanwhile, TCU enters the ring after a rough bout with SMU. TCU special assistant Jerry Kill suffered a concussion after being knocked down during a postgame tussle after their 42-34 loss.

According to a report from The Associated Press, Patterson said Mustangs players had been trying to plant their school flag at midfield in a preplanned incident. SMU athletic director Rick Hart called the claim complete fabrication. SMU coach Sonny Dykes later apologized for the incident.

If you were hoping to catch the Longhorn Band this weekend, you're out of luck. The university paused band activities earlier this week due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Next week, Texas will face off against Oklahoma in Dallas. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.