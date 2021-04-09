Texas Longhorns climb to No. 15 in AP Top 25 poll after impressive performance against Ragin' Cajuns

It was Head Coach Steve Sarkisian's debut.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns' impressive win against Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns has pushed them higher in the AP Top 25 poll.

Quarterback Hudson Card and running back Bijan Robinson's performances were some of the highlights of the game, which ended with a 38-18 win for UT.

Before the game and at the start of the football season, Texas was ranked No. 21 while Louisiana was ranked No. 23.

As of the latest AP poll, Texas is now ranked No. 15.

"I think Bijan did a great job setting the tone," Sarkisian said after the game. "And then obviously Jordan Whittington on third down, making plays for us. Both Hudson and Casey were really efficient. They extended drives. They both made plays. In the end, it was controlling the ball and controlling the line of scrimmage. Getting off the field on third down on defense was big."

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M are ranked in the top five.

UT will play Arkansas next, which is coming off a 38-17 win against Rice.