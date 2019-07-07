HUTTO, Texas — It was a soapy day on Saturday at Christian Brothers Automotive in Hutto.

A team that went to the World Series in Youngsville, Louisiana just last year is trying to fund their way back.

"The kids are working, the parents are working, the coaches are working," explained assistant coach Matthew Pollock.

"At first they didn't know what was going on because we told them they're going to the ship and they asked how big the ship was," said head coach Jonathan Bownds.

The championship – the Hutto 8U All-Star team spent the day washing cars, selling baked goods and raffle tickets to try and raise the $10,000 they need for the trip.

"They've been busting their butts, washing cars, handing out water," said Bownds. "They've been working just as hard on the field and just as here."

The coaches and the parents couldn't hide their excitement and happiness for all their kids had accomplished.

"I tell everyone that I can talk to about it," said parent Rocky Canales. "They're probably tired of hearing me talk about my son playing in the 8U All-Star team."

The fundraiser on Saturday isn't the only way the team is hoping to raise money. They created a GoFundMe account in hopes to achieve their goal before hitting the road on July 23.

