CLEVELAND -- The fortunes of young men and teams around the NBA could be moments away from changing in a positive direction.

The 2018 NBA Draft will get underway at 7 p.m./ET tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks holding the first, second and third overall selections.

The Cavaliers will make the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Cavaliers hold the eighth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft because of an offseason trade with the Boston Celtics.

In exchange for multi-time NBA All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, the Celtics sent forward Jae Crowder, point guard Isaiah Thomas and a pair of draft picks to the Cavaliers.

One of those picks was an unprotected selection originally held by the Nets. The 2018 first-round pick was dealt to Boston in a trade for small forward Paul Pierce, center Kevin Garnett and guard Jason Terry, as well as Brooklyn’s first-round picks in 2014 and 2016.

Prior to 2018, the Cavaliers have made the No. 8 overall pick in the NBA Draft on four occasions.

The Cavaliers chose center DeSagana Diop out of Oak Hill Academy (2001), point guard Andre Miller from Utah (1999), point guard Ron Harper from Miami (Ohio) (1986) and small forward Campy Russell out of Michigan (1974).

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets through Boston Celtics)

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons)

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

