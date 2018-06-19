OMAHA, Nebraska -- 6TH INNING: Masen Hibbeler singled to left field to lead off the sixth inning. Tate Shaw sacrifice bunted Hibbeler to second base. Kowar struck out Ryan Reynolds for the second out, but walked David Hamilton to put runners on first and second with two outs. Kowart struck out Duke Ellis with two runners on to end the top of the sixth and -- more importantly -- avoided facing Kody Clemens with runners on base.
5TH INNING: Zach Zubia led off the fifth inning with a fly out to right field. DJ Petrinsky grounded out and Masen Hibbeler popped out. This top half of the fifth went by very quickly.
Shugart continued to retire Gators batters as he forced Maldonado to pop out to left field for the first out of the fifth inning. Jonathan India stuck a ball well to deep center field, but was just short of the wall. Texas caught the fly ball on the warning track for the second out. Wil Dalton was the first Gators batter allowed on base against Shugart after being hit by a pitch. Schwartz singled to left, which allowed Dalton advance to second base. Shugart struck out Langworthy to get out of the fifth inning -- his fifth strikeout for the game. Texas trailed 1-0 through five innings.
4TH INNING: David Hamilton, Duke Ellis, and Kody Clemens all struck out to for the Longhorns. The strikeouts were Kowar's fourth, fifth, and sixth of the game.
Chase Shugart struck out the side in the fourth -- his second, third, and fourth strikeouts of the game. Shugart had struck out every Gators batter he faced by this point. Texas entered the fifth inning still down 1-0.
3RD INNING: Jonathan India led off the third with a single and then advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Florida's Dalton was walked by Henley to put runners on first and second. Schwartz popped out in the infield for he first out. A miscommunication with the Florida base runners on a double steal led to a peculiar pickle situation that led to UT getting its second out of the inning at second base.
Chase Shugart relieved Henley on the mound for Texas with two runners on and two outs.
Shugart got the Longhorns out of the inning with a strikeout. Texas still trailed 1-0.
2ND INNING: Austin Langworthy kept the bats going for the Gators with a base hit to shallow left field. Blake Reese also got on base with an infield single. The Gators stole second base to put two runners in scorning position with no outs. UT's Henley walked Nick Horvath to load the bases for the Gators with no outs. Jonah Girand lined out to shallow right field and all Gators base runners were held up. The Gators started their batting order back at the top with the bases loaded and Liput up to bat. Henley responded with a crucial strikeout, getting the second out of the inning. Texas escaped the inning with the bases loaded after a ground out to the shortstop.
Jake McKenzie led off the second inning with a single for the Longhorns. Masen Hibbeler flied out to center field for out number one. McKenzie stole second base as Tate Shaw struck out. The strikeout was Jackson Kowar's third of the game for the Gators. Ryan Reynolds hit a ball well to left field, but an athletic catch by the Florida Gators left fielder kept a run from scoring for the Longhorns and ended the second inning. Florida Gators still led 1-0.
1ST INNING: Deacon Liput led off the first inning with a walk for the Florida Gators. Nelson Maldonado hit a line drive past second base for a base hit and Liput advanced to third. David Pierce came out to the pitcher's mound to talk with Henley after he walked Liput on four total pitches, let up the base hit, and started the third at bat with a 2-0 count. With runners on first and third base and nobody out, Jonathan India also got on base with a base hit to left field. The Gators scored and runners advanced to first and second base.
David Hamilton bailed out the Texas defense with a spectacular ground ball to turn a 6-4-3 double play.
With a runner on third base and two outs, Florida's JJ Schwartz popped out to center field for the final out. Florida led after the top of the first inning 1-0.
David Hamilton led off the bottom of the first inning with a line out to left field. Duke Ellis was walked to put a runner on base for Golden Spikes award finalist Kody Clemens. Clemens stroked a base hit to center field and Ellis advanced to third base.
Texas left two runners on base after Zach Zubia and DJ Petrinsky both struck out swinging. Texas trailed 1-0 after the first inning.
PREGAME:
Texas announced its starting lineup on Twitter. Blair Henley started on the mound for the Longhorns. UT has to win this game to continue its hopes for a National title.
p>After a 11-5 loss to Arkansas at the College World Series opener, Texas baseball was set to face off against the Florida Gators on Tuesday.
In the game that sent University of Texas to the elimination bracket, the Longhorns got on the board in the eighth inning. However, they had dug themselves too big of a hole to climb out of.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders made easy work of the Gators on Sunday night, opening the 2018 College World Series with a 6-3 win.
Now, the Longhorns will play the Gators at TD Ameritrade park in Omaha. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. You can watch on ESPN and listen on The Horn.