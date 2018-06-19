OMAHA, Nebraska -- 8TH INNING: Nick Horvath went yard to lead off the eighth inning, which gave the Gators a 6-0 lead.

See yuhhhh. 👋#CWS | T8 | UF 6 | TEX 0 pic.twitter.com/eRBTtlldto — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018

A solo homer pushes the Florida lead to, 6-0. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

Shugart was replaced on the mound for Texas by Josh Sawyer. Sawyer struck out Jonah Girand looking for the first out of the inning. Liput swung at the first pitch and grounded out to second base. Maldonado grounded out to the shortstop to end the top of the eighth inning.

.@JoshSawyer30 sits down the next three in order in the 8th. To the home half. It's 6-0 Florida. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

7TH INNING: JJ Schwartz fouled out to third base after Texas made a nifty play along the wall to catch the foul ball. Langworthy singled to left field to get one runner on base for the Gators. A hit-and-run attempt ended poorly for the Gators, as Blake Reese lined out to the shortstop and Texas completed the double play with a force out at first after Florida failed to tag up.

A 6-3 double play ends the top of the 7th. To the stretch we go. Texas trails, 5-0. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/96LIBkMATi — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

Jake McKenzie got his second hit of the game with a leadoff base knock. Masen Hibbeler continued to heat up the bats for Texas with a double to the right field gap. With two runners on and no outs, Tate Shaw struck out swinging -- Kowar's twelfth strikeout of the game, a career-high. Kowar struck out one more Texas batter and he was relieved by Jordan Butler after throwing 112 pitches in six and two-thirds innings. Butler stranded two Texas runners on base as he struck out David Hamilton. Texas was 0-8 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

To the 8th we go. Horns trail the Gators, 5-0. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

6TH INNING: Florida's Blake Reese doubled to right field and Horvath flied out for the first out. Girand struck out looking -- Shugart's sixth strikeout of the game. Shugart walked Liput to allow runners on first and second base. Maldonado singled to center field to drive in the Gators' second run of the game. Liput advanced to third base on Maldonado's single. Jonathan India opened up the flood gates with a three-run bomb to left field. Texas trailed 5-0 after the home run. Dalton grounded out to the pitcher to end the inning, but the damage had already been done.

A three-run shot and the Horns trail, 5-0. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

Kody Clemens rocked a pitch to deep right field but it was just foul of the post. Clemens ended his at bat with a strikeout -- Kowar's ninth of the game. Kowar continued his dominance of Texas batters with another strikeout against Zach Zubia and DJ Petrinksy. Kowar recorded 11 strikeouts through six innings pitched.

#GatorTater → huge 6th inning 💥



End of 6 inn.@GatorsBB | R 5 | H 8 | E 0@TexasBaseball | R 0 | H 3 | E 1 pic.twitter.com/uCV5jIY8YF — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018

5TH INNING:

Shugart continued to retire Gators batters as he forced Maldonado to pop out to left field for the first out of the fifth inning. Jonathan India stuck a ball well to deep center field, but was just short of the wall. Texas caught the fly ball on the warning track for the second out. Wil Dalton was the first Gators batter allowed on base against Shugart after being hit by a pitch. Schwartz singled to left, which allowed Dalton advance to second base. Shugart struck out Langworthy to get out of the fifth inning -- his fifth strikeout for the game. Texas trailed 1-0 through five innings.

L👀KING! @cshug2 gets the strikeout to end the top of the 5th! To the home half. Horns trail by one. #HookEm 🤘 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

Masen Hibbeler singled to left field to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning. Tate Shaw sacrifice bunted Hibbeler to second base. Kowar struck out Ryan Reynolds for the second out, but walked David Hamilton to put runners on first and second with two outs. Kowart struck out Duke Ellis with two runners on to end the bottom of the fifth and -- more importantly -- avoided facing Kody Clemens with runners on base. The strikeout was Kowar's eighth of the game.

Horns can't push one across in the 5th. We head to the 6th. It's 1-0 Gators. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

We are absolutely stagnant... lots of 0️⃣'s on the board!



Stay tuned for what just might be a #CWS classic! 👀



B5 | UF 1 | TEX 0 pic.twitter.com/u4HYT4uX0S — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018

4TH INNING: David Hamilton, Duke Ellis, and Kody Clemens all struck out to for the Longhorns. The strikeouts were Kowar's fourth, fifth, and sixth of the game.

Horns are retired in order in the 3rd. To the 4th we go! Texas trails, 1-0. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

Chase Shugart struck out the side in the fourth -- his second, third, and fourth strikeouts of the game. Shugart had struck out every Gators batter he faced by this point. Texas entered the fifth inning still down 1-0.

And @cshug2 strikes out the side! Zubia, Petrinsky, and Hibbeler due for the Horns, trailing by one. #HookEm 🤘 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

Zach Zubia led off the fourth inning with a fly out to right field. DJ Petrinsky grounded out and Masen Hibbeler popped out. This bottom half of the fourth went by very quickly.

Nothin' doin' for the Horns in the 4th. To the 5th we go. Florida leads, 1-0. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

3RD INNING: Jonathan India led off the third with a single and then advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Florida's Dalton was walked by Henley to put runners on first and second. Schwartz popped out in the infield for he first out. A miscommunication with the Florida base runners on a double steal led to a peculiar pickle situation that led to UT getting its second out of the inning at second base.

Umm... what.



😅 crazy things happen when someone misses a sign.#CWS pic.twitter.com/T9GqFDivsb — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018

Chase Shugart relieved Henley on the mound for Texas with two runners on and two outs.

After a walk puts two aboard with two away, @cshug2 comes on in relief of Henley. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

Shugart got the Longhorns out of the inning with a strikeout. Texas still trailed 1-0.

.@cshug2 gets the swinging K and we head to the bottom of the 3rd! Horns need one to tie it. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

Texas-Florida. In an elimination game. Would you expect anything less?



End of 3 inn.@GatorsBB | R 1 | H 4 | E 0@TexasBaseball | R 0 | H 2 | E 1 pic.twitter.com/cH0ALvj1aI — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018

2ND INNING: Austin Langworthy kept the bats going for the Gators with a base hit to shallow left field. Blake Reese also got on base with an infield single. The Gators stole second base to put two runners in scorning position with no outs. UT's Henley walked Nick Horvath to load the bases for the Gators with no outs. Jonah Girand lined out to shallow right field and all Gators base runners were held up. The Gators started their batting order back at the top with the bases loaded and Liput up to bat. Henley responded with a crucial strikeout, getting the second out of the inning. Texas escaped the inning with the bases loaded after a ground out to the shortstop.

Bases loaded. No outs. No runs allowed.



To the bottom of the 2nd! Horns trail by one. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

Jake McKenzie led off the second inning with a single for the Longhorns. Masen Hibbeler flied out to center field for out number one. McKenzie stole second base as Tate Shaw struck out. The strikeout was Jackson Kowar's third of the game for the Gators. Ryan Reynolds hit a ball well to left field, but an athletic catch by the Florida Gators left fielder kept a run from scoring for the Longhorns and ended the second inning. Florida Gators still led 1-0.

.@r_reynolds5 hits a laser to the track but it's caught for out number three. To the 3rd! Horns trail, 1-0. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

1ST INNING: Deacon Liput led off the first inning with a walk for the Florida Gators. Nelson Maldonado hit a line drive past second base for a base hit and Liput advanced to third. David Pierce came out to the pitcher's mound to talk with Henley after he walked Liput on four total pitches, let up the base hit, and started the third at bat with a 2-0 count. With runners on first and third base and nobody out, Jonathan India also got on base with a base hit to left field. The Gators scored and runners advanced to first and second base.

Gators 🐊waste no time...



Jonathan India with the aggressive swing brings the first one home! #CWS pic.twitter.com/noSaEYdCuN — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018

David Hamilton bailed out the Texas defense with a spectacular ground ball to turn a 6-4-3 double play.

Gold 😍@TexasBaseball rolls a pretty double play to keep the Florida threat to a minimum!#CWS | B1 | FLA 1 | TEX 0 pic.twitter.com/3Ww8vJKH2V — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018

The Longhorns turn their nation-leading 72nd double play and there are two away with a runner on 3rd. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

With a runner on third base and two outs, Florida's JJ Schwartz popped out to center field for the final out. Florida led after the top of the first inning 1-0.

.@blairhenley17 settles in to close out the top of the 1st. Horns trail it, 1-0. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

David Hamilton led off the bottom of the first inning with a line out to left field. Duke Ellis was walked to put a runner on base for Golden Spikes award finalist Kody Clemens. Clemens stroked a base hit to center field and Ellis advanced to third base.

A base hit up the middle for @kodyclem and the Horns have runners on the corners with one out! #HookEm 🤘 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

Texas left two runners on base after Zach Zubia and DJ Petrinsky both struck out swinging. Texas trailed 1-0 after the first inning.

Horns strand a pair. We head to the 2nd. Texas trails, 1-0. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

PREGAME:

Texas announced its starting lineup on Twitter. Blair Henley started on the mound for the Longhorns. UT has to win this game to continue its hopes for a National title.

We’re gonna get this thing going at 2:38 pm CT, people. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/6micAsCmKi — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 19, 2018

p>After a 11-5 loss to Arkansas at the College World Series opener, Texas baseball was set to face off against the Florida Gators on Tuesday.

In the game that sent University of Texas to the elimination bracket, the Longhorns got on the board in the eighth inning. However, they had dug themselves too big of a hole to climb out of.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders made easy work of the Gators on Sunday night, opening the 2018 College World Series with a 6-3 win.

🔔W🔔#TexasTech vaults into the CWS winner's bracket with a 6-3 win over No. 1 Florida! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/MKpOHrCHwh — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 18, 2018

The tarp is off 🙌



5️⃣0️⃣ minutes from first pitch on ESPN2!#CWS pic.twitter.com/bTa8LFIN0A — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 19, 2018

Now, the Longhorns will play the Gators at TD Ameritrade park in Omaha. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. You can watch on ESPN and listen on The Horn.

