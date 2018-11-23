LAWRENCE, Kansas —

TEXAS (OWN 2)

Sam Ehlinger comes in for the Longhorns during their first series and completes a 12-yard-pass to his receiver for a first down and gets the Longhorns away from their end zone. Ehlinger continued to complete a few passes to push the Longhorns onto the Jayhawks side of the field. Longhorns encounter 3rd and 10 on the Kansas 26-yard-line, but Ehlinger completes a pass to Collin Johnson for a Longhorns touchdown. The extra-point after the touchdown is good.

KANSAS (OWN 35)

Longhorns Brandon Jones sacks Williams to make a loss of two on the first play of the game. The rest of the series plays out in the Longhorns favor and Kansas punts.

PREGAME

Texas will take on the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas Black Friday at 11 a.m. The team is hoping for a better outcome than their last visit to the Jayhawks home-field two years ago, when Kansas beat the Texas Longhorns for the first time since 1938.

Longhorns' sophomore quarterback, Sam Ehlinger was injured during last week's game, but has improved over the past week and is expected to play in Friday's game.

RELATED:

Longhorns' quarterback Sam Ehlinger expected to play against Kansas

RECAP: No. 15 Texas Longhorns win 24-10 on Senior Night, control destiny to Big 12 title game

Texas Longhorns rise to No. 11 in AP Poll

Longhorns look to keep Big 12 Championship hopes alive in game against Jayhawks

Last week, Texas beat Iowa State, 24-10 and improved to 8-3. Now the team hopes to improve their record to 9-3.

The Longhorns game is not the only Big 12 match-up today. The Sooners will take on the Mountaineers tonight in Morgantown, West Virginia.

© 2018 KVUE-TV