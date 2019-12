December 20

Bahamas Bowl - Nassau, Bahamas

Charlotte (7-5) vs. Buffalo (7-5)

ESPN - 2 p.m. E.T.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl - Frisco, Texas

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6)

ESPN2 - 7:30 p.m. E.T.

December 21

Celebration Bowl - Atlanta, Georgia

Alcorn State (9-3) vs. North Carolina A&T (9-3)

ABC - 12 p.m. E.T.

New Mexico Bowl - Albuquerque, New Mexico

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3)

ESPN - 2 p.m.

Cure Bowl - Orlando, Florida

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5)

CBS Sports Network - 2:30 p.m.

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl - Boca Raton, Florida

SMU (10-2) vs. Florida Atlantic (10-3)

ABC - 3:30 p.m. E.T.

Camellia Bowl - Montgomery, Alabama

Florida International (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5)

ESPN - 5:30 p.m. E.T.

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl - Las Vegas, Nevada

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5)

ABC - 7:30 p.m. E.T.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - New Orleans, Louisiana

Appalachian State (12-1) vs. UAB (9-4)

ESPN - 9 p.m. E.T.

December 23

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl - Tampa, Florida

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4)

ESPN - 2:30 p.m. E.T.

December 24

SoFi Hawai'i Bowl - Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaii (9-5) vs. BYU (7-5)

ESPN - 8 p.m. E.T.

December 26

Walk-On's Independence Bowl - Shreveport, Louisiana

Louisiana Tech (9-3) vs. Miami (6-6)

ESPN - 4 p.m. E.T.

Quick Lane Bowl - Detroit, Michigan

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6)

ESPN - 8 p.m. E.T.

December 27

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman - Annapolis, Maryland

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4)

ESPN -12 p.m. E.T.

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - New York, New York

Michigan State (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-4)

ESPN - 3:20 p.m. E.T.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl - Houston, Texas

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)

ESPN - 6:45 p.m. E.T.

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - San Diego, California

USC (8-4) vs. Iowa (9-3)

Fox Sports 1 - 8 p.m. E.T.

Cheez-It Bowl - Phoenix, Arizona

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6)

ESPN - 10:15 p.m. E.T.

December 28

Camping World Bowl - Orlando, Florida

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5)

ABC - 12 p.m. E.T.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (11-1)

ESPN - 12 p.m. E.T.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Glendale, Arizona

College Football Playoff Semifinal

Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0)

ESPN - TBA

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Atlanta, Georgia

College Football Playoff Semifinal

LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1)

ESPN - TBA

December 30

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Dallas, Texas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)

ESPN - 12:30 p.m. E.T.

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl - Nashville, Tennessee

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5)

ESPN - 4 p.m. E.T.

Redbox Bowl - Santa Clara, California

California (7-5) vs. Illinois (6-6)

FOX - 4 p.m. E.T.

Capital One Orange Bowl - Miami Gardens, Florida

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4)

ESPN - 8 p.m. E.T.

December 31

Belk Bowl - Charlotte, North Carolina

Virginia Tech (8-4) vs. Kentucky (7-5)

ESPN - 12 p.m. E.T.

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5)

CBS - 2 p.m. E.T.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Memphis, Tennessee

Navy (9-2) vs. Kansas State (8-4)

ESPN - 3:45 p.m. E.T.

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl - Tuscon, Arizona

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia State (7-5)

CBS Sports Network - 4:30 p.m. E.T.

Valero Alamo Bowl - San Antonio, Texas

Utah (11-2) vs. Texas (7-5)

ESPN - 7:30 p.m. E.T.

January 1

Vrbo Citrus Bowl - Orlando, Florida

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2)

ABC - 1 p.m. E.T.

Outback Bowl - Tampa, Florida

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3)

ESPN - 1 p.m. E.T.

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual - Pasadena, California

Oregon (10-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3)

ESPN - 5 p.m. E.T.

Allstate Sugar Bowl - New Orleans, Louisiana

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2)

ESPN - 8:45 p.m E.T.

January 2

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - Birmingham, Alabama

Boston College (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-3)

ESPN - 3 p.m. E.T.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Jacksonville, Florida

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5)

ESPN - 7 p.m. E.T.

January 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Boise, Idaho

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5)

ESPN - 3:30 p.m. E.T.

January 4

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Mississippi (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6)

ESPN - 11:30 a.m. E.T.

January 6

LendingTree Bowl - Mobile, Alabama

Louisiana (10-3) vs. Miami (Ohio) (8-5)

ESPN - 7:30 p.m. E.T.

January 13

College Football Playoff National Championship - New Orleans, Louisiana

LSU/Oklahoma vs. Ohio State/Clemson

ESPN - 8 p.m. E.T.

