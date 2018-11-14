Former Westlake Chaparral star linebacker Levi Jones has been dismissed from the University of Southern California football team.

USC Coach Clay Helton confirmed this news to reporters after practice on Tuesday, and a USC spokesman confirmed it to KVUE Tuesday evening.

Coach Helton said Jones was suspended from last week's game for a violation of team rules and is not on USC's roster.

Jones, a sophomore linebacker, had played in eight games this season.

Levi Jones' father is Robert Jones, who was starting linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys during their Super Bowl days in the 1990s, winning three titles. He left the Cowboys after winning Super Bowl XXX, signing a free agent contract with the Rams. He also played for the Dolphins and Redskins.

His brother, Cayleb Jones, was a wide receiver out of Austin High School. Cayleb Jones left the UT team in 2013 after allegedly punching another Texas athlete. Mack Brown kicked him off the team and Cayleb Jones transferred to Arizona. He has been on the roster in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL but was accused of kicking his girlfriend and throwing her to ground this summer. He has also been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs, felony theft, and interfering with a 911 call. He was waived by the Vikings in August. The Austin High School grad was a four-star recruit, #69 nationally and #9 in Texas in 2012.

His other brother Isaiah "Zay" Jones also went to Austin High and was a record-setting receiver at East Carolina. He has played with the Buffalo Bills the last two years but was arrested in Los Angeles for suspicion of felony vandalism last March. He was a three-star recruit in 2013.

On National Signing Day 2017, Levi once made a big production of choosing USC over other interested schools.

