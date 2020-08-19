LeBron James wears fake MAGA hat in support of Breonna Taylor before NBA Playoff game against Portland

Red hat featured message urging arrests in the killing of Breonna Taylor as LeBron James entered arena prior to Game 1.

CLEVELAND — LeBron James is no stranger to supporting social justice and the 16-time NBA All-Star certainly isn't shy in his criticisms of President Donald Trump.

Tuesday night prior to the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff game against the Portland Trailblazers, James made both of those messages clear once again.

While walking into the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex before Game 1, James wore a read hat with white text that read "Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna". James was joined by fellow teammates wearing the hat calling for justice for Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13, 2020.