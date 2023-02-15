Leander Lazers prepare for 2023 Special Olympics of Texas Winter Games

10 Central Texas powerlifters will represent Leander ISD in the One of the Special Olympics of Texas's marquee events.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Leander ISD will be well represented at the 2023 Special Olympics of Texas Winter Games. Ten powerlifters are competing for gold medals, as members of the Leander Lazers.

"We go to compete," said Lazers assistant coach Scott Williamson. "But we're also here to have fun."

"I like powerlifting because I like to keep working out to reach my goals and master them and build muscles," said Lazers athlete Braeden Arp.

This year's Winter Games takes place in Lakeway and will be well attended by some of the strongest young athletes in the state.

"We understand there's going to be 130-plus lifters from around the state," said Lazers assistant coach Kelly McMahan.

"My goal for them is to see their potential," said Lazers head coach Allison Goewey, "see what they can do, and how they can accomplish it."

Lazer Powerlifters showing off hardware from Area Competition. Winter Games here we come!! @LeanderISD @SOTexas @JeffJonesSports pic.twitter.com/fXtoI4Z9Lp — Leander Lazer Special Olympics (@LISDLazers) February 10, 2023

Regardless of the outcome at the Winter Games, the goal for this team has always been more about lifting spirits, than lifting weights.

"Powerlifting is a very singular sport," said Goewey. "But when these guys come into the weight room, I want them to remember the friendships they've made."

"They make me feel appreciated," said Arp.

The Special Olympics of Texas Winter Games begins on Feb. 17 and offers powerlifting, volleyball, golf, cycling and floorball.

Jeff Jones on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram