AUSTIN, Texas —

Lexi Vasquez sees a bar and then raises it.

She sees a tightrope and then runs across it.

She sees a challenge and then makes a leap for it.

Such is life for the first Central Texas qualifier on "American Ninja Warrior Junior."

“They called my mom and they were like, 'Oh my goodness, she made it on the show,'” 12-year-old Vasquez said.

She joins a group of just 24 girls her age from all over the country that will compete in front of a national audience on Friday.

The episode will air on Universal Kids at 5 p.m. CT.

“It’s a reality TV show before anything else," said Vasquez's coach, Nick Fordney. "Having all the lights and stuff on you, having the cameras on you, while also additionally racing against somebody else.”

That'll play right into Vasquez's strengths. Not only is she a full-time gymnast, but she's also a part-time actress and has appeared in numerous ad campaigns.

“My mom is a gymnastics coach and a ninja coach. She also works for a talent agency called Zephyr Talent Agency. When I got my first job, I was like, 'Oh, wow, I really, really like this,'” she said.

From actress to acrobat, Vasquez is no stranger to the spotlight.

“I just get used to it really quickly. It doesn’t really bother me anymore,” she said.

She'll have another chance to shine on Friday for the episode of "American Ninja Warrior Junior," as a chance to earn a trip to the quarterfinals is on the line.

WATCH: Rivals to Roommates: Cotton, Fox prepare for UT golf careers

RELATED COVERAGE:

Austin's health authority gives update on possibility of sporting events, festivals

Texas announces all-day virtual tailgate for May 1

Virus shutdowns will likely make NFL draft most bet on ever

Here's what we could've learned during Texas spring football