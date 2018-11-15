LAKE TRAVIS, Texas — Lake Travis High School's third-baseman Brett Baty has been committed to play baseball at Texas prior to his sophomore season as a Cavalier.

Wednesday afternoon, the state's Gatorade Player of the Year signed the dotted line on his national letter of intent with David Pierce's Longhorns.

"It's kind of real right now because I signed my letter of intent, so it kind of feels real right now," said Baty.

The son of Lake Travis High School boys basketball coach Clint Baty is part of a fifteen-member signing class, which has an Austin and former Longhorn flavor: Rouse High School pitcher, Jared Southard; Boerne High School's Douglas Hodo III is the son of former Longhorn Doug Hodo; Godley High School's Chase Lummus is the son of former Longhorn pitcher Mark Lummus.

The Texas Longhorns tradition continues and these dudes are #UpnexT.



Get to know today's 15 signees a little bit better.

There is a chance that Baty may be selected high enough in next June's Baseball Amateur Draft to consider not attending Texas.

"I'm not worried about the draft or anything like that," said Baty. "If the opportunity does present itself to be drafted, I'll definitely take the opportunity, but the only for sure thing is Texas."

