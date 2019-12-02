AUSTIN, Texas — Kyler Murray's decision to choose football over baseball was not overly surprising.

The Heisman Trophy winner will reportedly fork over the majority of his $1.5 million signing bonus back to the Oakland Athletics.

Instead of spring training, Murray will focus on an NFL career as a quarterback. The former OU quarterback is expected to work out at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on March 2.

Murray's critics have been loud. The narrative is Murray's size, many believe he is too small to play quarterback in the NFL.

Mike Houck, a longtime sports information director as OU, set the record straight about Murray's height, or lack thereof.

Houck tweeted back in January, "our strength staff measured him at 5-9 7/8" in socks."

But, seriously, how tall does one have to be to play quarterback on the highest level, the National Football League?

Doug Flutie was 5 feet 9 inches, he played quarterback for 20-plus years professionally, won the Heisman Trophy while at Boston College, and he had a cereal named after him, Flutie Flakes.

Drew Brees was always told he wasn't big enough at 6 feet even.

All Brees did was set records at Westlake High School, at Purdue University, lead the Saints to a Super Bowl title and is a 12-time Pro Bowler. Brees continues to play at a championship level.

Most recently, Baker Mayfield, at 6 feet 1 inch, won the Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at OU, led Cleveland out of a losing funk as a rookie this past season, and has a ton of swagger.

So, why not Kyler Murray? He has one of the most accurate arms I've seen. He has elite level speed and wins a lot.

I think current Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it best during last year's Senior Bowl. Joseph was asked about small-like Brees and Mayfield. Joseph said, "Good players, figure it out!!"

Murray scored a combined 48 touchdowns last season at Oklahoma and slid to avoid contact often last season.

So, he knows how to stay healthy.

ESPN's Mel Kiper isn't 100 percent accurate, but he does list Kyler Murray as the eighth prospect to be selected in the NFL Draft, which begins April 25.

Vertically challenged. No problem.

