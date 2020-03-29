AUSTIN, Texas — We may not have sports to follow right now – but that doesn't mean we can't take this time to reflect on what sports mean to us.

For the past week, KVUE's Emily Giangreco has been asking viewers to send pictures and videos of their favorite sports memories so she could share them in her sportscasts.

Here are some of the special memories she received:

Gonzolo Cantu winning season tickets to the 2020-2021 Dallas Cowboys season. He was on the field with the team before the game and they put the video on the Jumbotron.

Melissa Garbade tweeted a photo of her son, Wyatt, after his team won first place at the Leap Year select baseball tournament. She said the team of boys is so good and it's so sad they're missing their season this year.

John threw it back to the 2018 Texas vs. Baylor football game. He said what made that moment so special was having his daughter there. She was on leave from the U.S. Navy.

And Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson shared the gender reveal party that he and his wife had on Cinco De Mayo in 2017. The fireworks came out, revealing they would be having a baby girl. Two and a half years later, Baby Emma is doing well.

Stories like these remind us that it's more than just a game. The memories that were made at the ballpark on the stadium can't be taken away from us.

Keep sending your memories, pictures and videos to Emily! You can tag her on Twitter or email her at egiangreco@kvue.com.

WATCH: What's your favorite sports moment?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin CEO delivers thousands of masks from Mexico to Texas doctors in need of protective equipment

Texas Hill Country winery starts virtual tastings to keep business going during pandemic

Students throw classmate surprise birthday party via Zoom, as they practice social distancing

Austin theaters offering digital screening options for movie fans stuck at home