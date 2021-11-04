KVUE announces partnership with Major League Pickleball

KVUE will be providing extensive coverage of MLP’s Season One this weekend from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8 in Dripping Springs.

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the fastest growing sports in America is coming to KVUE. Major League Pickleball (MLP) has named KVUE as the official television broadcast partner in Austin. MLP kicked off the league with a draft one month ago, placing 32 players on eight inaugural teams.

“We are proud to welcome KVUE into the Major League Pickleball family as our official Austin market area broadcast media partner,” said Mellie Price, President of Major League Pickleball. “KVUE serves its audiences in Austin and Central Texas incredibly well, and they have an outstanding track record in reporting on sports in the local market. MLP is born in Austin, so to have KVUE on board for MLP Season One is a perfect partnership.”

“One of the reasons pickleball is growing so fast is because it’s so inclusive — everyone can play it! We love MLP’s mission to share the joy of pickleball, and we are so excited to tell the stories behind the first major league sport born in Austin,” said Kristie Gonzales, President and General Manager of KVUE.

KVUE will be providing extensive coverage of MLP’s Season One this weekend from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8 in Dripping Springs. Eight teams will be competing in women’s and men’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, to crown the first-ever MLP championship team.

In addition to providing coverage of the event, KVUE is also producing a series of stories about pickleball and MLP. You can also watch a 30-minute pickleball special on KVUE on Nov 4. at 11:30 a.m. It will also be available immediately after on KVUE.com, the KVUE YouTube channel and on the FireTV & Roku.

More than 4 million people played pickleball in 2021 and the sport saw a 21% increase in pickleball participants from 2019 to 2020.