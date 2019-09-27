JARRELL, Texas — It's week five of high school football, and that means another pair of school's chance to be KVUE's Game of the Week!

This week, the honor goes to Lago Vista High School and Jarrell High School. Last season, Jarrell defeated Lago Vista on the road, 31-15.

KVUE's Jake Garcia went to Lago Vista High School on Tuesday. Here is how the school is prepping for this matchup.

"The Llano game was kind of a big deal for us," said head coach Craten Phillips. "We've been each other's homecoming for the last four years and they've gotten the best of us the last two years almost to an embarrassing level. For us to be able to step up and play at that level answered some questions that were in the back of our mind. Are we legit? Are we for real? Is the success that we're having going to be sustainable?"

Lago Vista is coming off a huge 42-28 win over 4A Llano, which snapped a two-game losing streak against the Yellowjackets. Llano had outscored Lago Vista by 71 points during that span.

The Vikings now turn their attention to an upstart Jarrell team, a group that like them may be a bit surprised to find itself at 3-1 on the season.

"You just kind of ramp up your intensity level," Phillips said. "It's district now. These games count. These are games that you have to win if you want to be a playoff team. That's something that these kids really want... Those guys coming in at 3-1 helps you understand what you're up against and the amount of effort you need to put into this week's preparation."

For Jarrell, the Cougars enter the matchup 3-1, including a 63-0 shutout against Rosebud-Lott. The Cougars lost their first matchup against Whitney 56-3, but have since bounced back and won three games in a row.

So far, Jarrell's three wins have come against Florence, Riesel, and most recently Rosebud-Lott, by an average margin of victory of 31 points.

KVUE's Emily Giangreco will be at the game, updating scores on her Twitter, and give live reports in the 6 pm and Friday Football Fever shows.

