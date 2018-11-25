LUBBOCK — Texas Tech's Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Sunday that Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury will not return for the 2019 season.

This news comes one day after the Red Raiders ended this season with a fifth-consecutive loss against the Baylor Bears. The Red Raiders' record for the season is 5-7.

"I'd like to thank Kliff Kingsbury for his six years of dedication leading our football program," Hocutt said. "He's worked very hard and represented us in a first-class manner."

Kingsbury ends his time at his alma mater with a 35-40 overall record. Prior to coaching at Texas Tech, Kingsbury was a star player at New Braunfels High School.

"For what he achieved and contributed to Texas Tech, as an athlete, a student and our football coach, Kliff Kingsbury has a special place in the hearts of Red Raiders," Texas Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec said. "As a coach, he was a model of class and character, and he always put the best interests of his student-athletes first. I admire and appreciate all he has done for Texas Tech."

People, including players, have taken to social media to express their thoughts about Kingsbury's firing.

If this is it for Kliff Kingsbury, he's going to have a lot of options. I wouldn't be surprised if he's coaching in the NFL next season. — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 24, 2018

I’ll say it again...the best coach I ever had. Even a better human being. Y’all do not understand the work he puts in behind closed doors. The things we could have accomplished together for the years to come would have been very very scary. Thank you for everything.@TTUKingsbury https://t.co/4sPBn6z3OE — Alan Bowman (@_alanbowman_) November 25, 2018

Thank you @TTUKingsbury for everything you have done for me and Texas Tech University! You believed in me when very few people did and helped me become the quarterback and person i am today! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 24, 2018

Not a single person has done more for TTU than you Coach. Thanks for making the place better, twice @TTUKingsbury. pic.twitter.com/uKInGVKQEz — Danny Amendola (@DannyAmendola) November 25, 2018

