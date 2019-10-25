KIRBYVILLE, Texas — In a statement initially shared with the Kirbyville Banner, the Kirbyville CISD said a junior high football player was injured Thursday night.

The seventh grade student had to be taken to a hospital by medical helicopter after being injured in the fourth quarter of the game.

The player's name is not being released at this time.

Acting Superintendent Georgia Sayers said in the statement, "Please keep the player and their family in your prayers."

This is a developing story.



