Kim Mulkey tests positive for COVID-19, Baylor cancels UConn clash

The news comes after Mulkey missed Saturday's game at TCU due to contact tracing.

WACO, Texas — Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the program to restrict team activities.

The university made the announcement Tuesday, elaborating that the restrictions have forced Thursday's marquee clash between Baylor and UConn to be canceled.

According to a Baylor press release, Mulkey tested positive Monday after missing Saturday's game at TCU due to contact tracing. As of tip-off Saturday, she'd tested negative three times leading up to the game but opted to remain in quarantine to protect the players and staff, according to the release.

Mulkey will now isolate for an additional 10 days and will be allowed to return to team activities Jan. 15th, should she show no symptoms.

Mulkey released the following statement Tuesday:

“On December 25, I was exposed to COVID-19 by a family member who tested positive. I immediately self-quarantined and did not re-join the team when our staff and players came back from our holiday break on December 28. I produced three negative tests leading up to our game at TCU, Jan. 2. However, I decided that it was important to continue quarantining in case the virus took time to come to fruition. I tested positive yesterday (Jan. 4) and will now isolate. If I have no symptoms, I will re-join the program on January 15. While I am disappointed and hate to be away from the program, Baylor women’s basketball is in good hands with our coaches and support staff. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and will take precedent over any basketball activity during this pandemic.”

The Big 12 Conference has also postponed Sunday's game against Kansas State. The Wildcats have COVID-19 issues, too, and the conference said K-State is unable to meet Big 12 thresholds.