Sources: Kim Mulkey leaving Lady Bears to accept position as Head Coach at LSU

Three-time national champion Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor to take over as head coach for the LSU women’s basketball team, sources tell 6 News.

WACO, Texas — The video above first aired in April 2020.

Sources say Mulkey met with her team Sunday afternoon to let them know she was leaving the program.

During her 19 years leading the Lady Bears, Baylor became just the third women’s program in NCAA history to have at least three national titles when Baylor beat Notre Dame, 82-81 on April 7, 2019. The victory placed Mulkey alongside the most prestigious women’s basketball programs, joining the University of Connecticut and the University of Tennessee as the only programs with at least three titles.

Mulkey won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1984 and two national titles with Louisiana Tech University, one as a player and the second as an assistant coach. She is the only person in NCAA women’s basketball history to win national championships as a player and coach. Mulkey won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1984 and was accepted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020.

On Feb. 18, 2020, in a win at Texas Tech, Mulkey became the fastest Division I coach, men’s or women’s, to reach 600 career victories.

The Lady Bears extended the nation’s longest current streak of consecutive regular season women’s titles to 11 in 2021. They have a total of 12.

The only season Mulkey's Lady Bears have missed the NCAA Tournament came in 2003. Baylor reached the Final Four in 2005, 2010, 2012 and 2019.

Baylor's 23 combined conference championships are tied with Stanford for the most in the Power 5 since the 2004-05 season.

Of all the Lady Bear players who have started and finished their career at Baylor, those student-athletes have a 100 percent graduation rate. In addition, Baylor has had nine 1st-round draft picks to the WNBA.