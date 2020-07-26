Astros pitcher Justin Verlander out for season with elbow injury, reports say

HOUSTON — Astros ace Justin Verlander is out for the season with an elbow injury, according to multiple reports.
Verlander, the reigning Cy Young Award winner in the American League, started the Astros first game of the season. He pitched 6 innings and threw 73 pitches. He exited the game with a 7-2 lead and earned his 226th career victory.
Verlander is under contract with the Astros through the 2021 season. He's then scheduled to hit the free-agent market.
He's 43-15 in a Houston uniform and has also won seven playoff games.
It's unclear when Verlander suffered the injury or how bad it is. The team is expected to make an announcement soon.
